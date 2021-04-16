New
Powerhorse Extended Run Semi-Trash Water Pump
$210 $300
It's a savings of $90 off the list price.

  • Opt for store pickup to dodge the $49.70 delivery fee.
  • 212cc OHV engine
  • 2.9-gal. fuel tank
  • 23-ft. max suction lift
  • includes spark plug wrench, two connectors, and adapter
  • Model: 750123
