ipoweradd.com · 29 mins ago
$40 $120
free shipping
Apply coupon code "Pro2" for a savings of $80. Buy Now at ipoweradd.com
Features
- DC output
- 2 USB outputs
- includes AC charger
- Model: MP-3142WE
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 5 days ago
Veektomx 20,000mAh Ultra Slim USB C Power Bank
$18 $37
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "30SHHZRK" to take half off. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in 20000mAh Black or White at this price.
- The 10000mAh Black and White options drop to $13.45 with the same code and 20% off clip coupon.
- Sold by Veektomx via Amazon.
Features
- USB A port
- built-in micro, USB C, and Lighting cables
- LED display battery indicator
- Model: VT201-US-Black
Amazon · 22 hrs ago
Lipower 1,100W Portable Power Station
$586 $800
free shipping
It's a $214 savings and $8 less than we saw it last month. Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "1000WDEAL" to get this deal. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Blue or Gray.
Features
- three AC outlets, three USB-A ports (1 QC 3.0 port), USB-C PD port, two 12V DC ports, and car charging port
- includes AC adapter, car charger cable, accessories storage bag, MC4 to DC solar power extension cable
- charges via AC wall outlet, generator, car outlet, or solar panel (sold separately)
- 300,000mAh (1,000Wh)
- Model: MARS-1000
Woot! An Amazon Company · 1 wk ago
Aduro PowerUp Solar 10,000mAh Portable Power Bank
$18 $80
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $62 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- In several colors (Grey pictured).
Features
- IPX4 water resistant
- 2 USB ports and Type C port
- charges up to 3 devices at one time
Woot! An Amazon Company · 1 wk ago
Aduro PowerUp Solar 6,000mAh Power Bank
$14 $80
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- Available in several colors (Gray pictured).
Features
- dual USB ports: 1A and 2.1A
- carabiner clip
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|ipoweradd.com
|66%
|--
|$40
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register