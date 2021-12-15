ipoweradd.com · 19 mins ago
99 cents $26
$6 shipping
It's $25 under list price. Buy Now at ipoweradd.com
Tips
- Limit 1 per order. If you would like to purchase more, please place separate orders.
Features
- 5 international wall plugs
- 2 AC outlets and 2 USB ports
- Model: PS-9003WE
Details
Comments
Expires 12/25/2021
Published 19 min ago
Amazon · 6 days ago
Joyzis 150Wh/40,500mAh Portable Power Station
$80 $190
free shipping
Clip the $100 off coupon and apply code "9U7JNAM4" for a total savings of $130 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by YichuUS via Amazon.
Features
- measures 10.87" x 7.44" x 5.91" overall
- AC outlet
- 3 USB 5V/2.1A ports
- USB 5V/3A 9V/2A port
- DC 5.5 output and DC 3.5 input
- recharge via wall outlet, car outlet, or solar panel (not included)
- LED light
- Model: BS100
Amazon · 5 days ago
APC SurgeArrest 6-Outlet 2-USB Wall Mount Surge Protector
$14 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That is the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 1080 Joule energy rating
- Model: P6WU2
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Flexzilla Pro 25-Foot Extension Cord
$20 $37
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- UL listed
- 14 Gauge
- works in -58° to 167°F
- Glow-in-the-dark stripe and lighted end
- Model: 722-143025FZL5F
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Amazon Basics 6-Outlet Surge Protector w/ USB 2-Pack
$16 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $4 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 500 Joule suppression rating
- Model: ABP602URC1
ipoweradd.com · 1 day ago
Poweradd C11 Wireless Earbuds
99 cents $33
$6 shipping
It's $32 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at ipoweradd.com
Features
- Bluetooth 5.0
- USB-C quick charge
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- up to 5 hours runtime per charge
- charging case
- Model: PD-BH1086BK
