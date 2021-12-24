You'd pay $70 elsewhere and it's the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- 1500-watt
- 25.6" cord length
- 11" x 15.5" grilling surface
- temperature control dial
- reversible griddle plate
- Model: PXLIG
-
Expires in 17 hr
Published 52 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
That's $33 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- 2 speeds
- self-feeding chute
- adjustable non-drip spout
- Model: SHL90-SC
That is the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Shipping is $4.99, but orders of $35 or more yield free shipping.
- 8 levels of the heating time
- manual impluse sealer
- Model: 200
You'd pay $5 more for it shipped elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Double Wall Mug
- Permanent Filter
It's the lowest price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Amazon
- large capacity
- 7 cooking modes
- removable crumb tray
- includes rack, baking pan, & air fryer accessories
- Model: G9OCABSSPSS
That's $69 less than you'd pay from Waterdrop direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Water4Smile via eBay.
- 2-filter cartridge
- sleep and standby mode
- screen displays level of Total-Dissolved Solids (TDS), filter life indicator, volume settings, water shortage alerts, and an auto-flush mode
- Model: WD-N1-W
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Coupon code "SAVEONCR15" cuts it to $58 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- Note that the seller is away until December 26, but it can still be ordered at this price for delivery once available.
- 30-hour battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- in-line voice assistant
- frequency response of 18Hz to 22kHz
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|62%
|--
|$30
|Buy Now
|Kohl's
|$40 (exp 1 mo ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register