Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
PowerXL 1,500-Watt Nonstick Indoor Grill
$80 $120
pickup

It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Features
  • digital control panel
  • detachable power cord
  • includes tempered glass lid
  • built-in smoke-extracting fan
  • Model: PXLSG
  • Published 1 hr ago
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Ace Hardware 33% $70 (exp 1 hr ago) $80 Buy Now
Belk   $54 (exp 2 mos ago) -- Check Price
Kohl's   $90 (exp 3 mos ago) -- Check Price