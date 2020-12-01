It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- digital control panel
- detachable power cord
- includes tempered glass lid
- built-in smoke-extracting fan
- Model: PXLSG
Apply coupon code "66CH8VTV" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver.
- Sold by Sunavo via Amazon.
- The Black is $18.14 after applying the same coupon.
- 6 power levels
- portable
- adjustable temperature control
- fast heating
- low noise
- Model: HP102-T2
Apply coupon code "44AXDXML" for a savings of $75. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Schatzlll via Amazon.
- measures 13.1" x 13" x 10.2"
- holds 1.5-lbs. ice
- produces up to 26-lbs. ice per day
- 3 ice sizes
- bullet shaped ice
- includes scoop
- Model: ZB-12-C-2
It's $35 less than buying it from GoWise directly. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 10 accessories
- adjustable thermostat
- automatic shut-off
- cool-touch handles
- Model: GW44804
That's the best price we could find by $9, although most retailers charge around $150 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- dehydrates and air fries
- 8 cooking presets
- includes 11 accessories, 5 dehydrating racks, and 2 recipe books
- Model: GW66100
Save on over 3,000 small appliances from brands like Instant Pot, Keurig, Hamilton Beach, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- Pictured is the Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $69.99 ($50 off).
- Select items include gift card with purchase.
Apply coupon code "YOUGET20" to get an extra 20% off a selection of already reduced small appliances, cookware, and kitchen tools. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Pictured is the Kitchenaid 3-Ply 4-Qt. Stainless Steel Casserole with Lid for $47.99 (a low by $12).
- Note that many items are excluded from the coupon discount.
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders $75 or more ship free. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
It's $11 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buy Dig via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- burr mills offer a more consistent grind compared to blade grinders
- 18-position grind selector, from ultra fine to coarse
- heavy-duty
- Model: DBM-8
Save on power tools, batteries, and accessories (some of which are already discounted) to frugally put those final finishes on your fall projects. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- pictured is the DeWalt 12" Corded Dual-Bevel Compound Miter Saw for $499.99 (after discount, $99 low)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Ace Rewards members bag these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Save on hand tools from $20, head lamps from $30, tool storage from $50, power tools from $119, fastening tools from $120, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Add items to cart to see the final prices.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Many items have additional offers as marked on page.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee Packout 16." Impact-Resistant Poly Large Tool Box for $60 (low by $19).
With some items, there's discounts. With others, you'll get gifts, such as extra tools or covers, free. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Select discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to signup.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Get ready for the Christmas spirit we all need in our homes with this sale of over 400 items, with prices starting from under a buck. It includes lighting, Christmas trees, wreaths, decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured are the Celebrations LED G50 Globe Multi-color 10-Count String Lights for $1.99 ($10 off).
Though this is at list price, it is not available for preorder anywhere else at the moment. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be released on November 24
- 1 or 2 players
- full size joysticks and buttons
- volume knob
- 17" Screen
- lighted Marquee
- stereo speakers
- USB port
- Model: 1171M01
Save 71% off the list price by applying coupon code "6BAV2DH4". (It's also a $10 drop from our March mention.) Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Sold by Kolliee via Amazon.
- supports up to 250-lbs.
- adjustable height
- flip up arms
- 360° swivel
- 30° tilt
- Model: KL-1
That's a $2 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes four 8" stainless steel strips with adhesive backing
- Model: 162942
It's $101 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Oak or Cherry.
- Sold by EPFamily Direct via Amazon.
- 4 memory preset options
- high-grade industrial steel
- measures 55" W x 28" D x 28-45 " H
- telescopic adjustment from 28" to 45"
- Model: OD-09A-2
Sign In or Register