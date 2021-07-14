PowerPlay Spyder 2030-PSI 1.4-GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $139
PowerPlay Spyder 2030-PSI 1.4-GPM Electric Pressure Washer
$139 $179
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • steel lance
  • 4-wheel 360 steering
  • 15-Ft. Flexwash hose w/ M22 fittings
  • 4 Interchangeable pro style spray nozzles
  • Model: SPY2030
