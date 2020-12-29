New
Lamps Plus · 19 mins ago
Possini Euro Anne Glass Table Lamp
$140 $180
free shipping

It's $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus

Features
  • requires one maximum 150W standard-medium base bulb (not included)
  • 31-3/4" high
  • oil rubbed bronze finish over metal construction
  • clear glass body
  • burlap tapered drum shade
  • Model: 78P31
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 1/3/2021
    Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps Lamps Plus Possini Euro Design
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lamps Plus 22% -- $140 Buy Now