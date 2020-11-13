New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Porter-Cable 15A 7.25" HD Circular Saw
$60 $130
free shipping

That's at least $9 less than you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
  • up to 5,500 RPM cutting speeds
  • magnesium shoe with upper and lower metal guards
  • cutting depth adjustment system
  • molded grip
  • Model: PCE310R
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Circular Saws eBay Porter-Cable
Refurbished Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 53% -- $60 Buy Now