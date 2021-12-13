New
Ends Today
Lowe's · 20 mins ago
$9.98 $15
pickup
Save $5 on this pack, which includes eight 1" clamps and two 2" clamps. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 20 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 5 days ago
DeWalt 20V Batteries & Tools at Amazon
Up to 44% off
free shipping
Save on a small selection. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 6.0Ah Battery 2-Pack for $165.12 ($4 low).
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Jetpro 4-Jet Butane Lighter Torch
$8.44 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
Features
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Ope 24-in-1 Magnetic Screwdriver/Repair Tools Set
$5.99 $12
free shipping
Take half off with coupon code "O4VGWOMJ". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Xinjidaichuang via Amazon.
Features
- 24 screwdriver bit heads and 1 shaft
- magnetic box
Amazon · 2 days ago
M Marsian 5-in-1 Wall Scanner
$19 $27
free shipping
Clip the 30% off on page coupon to save $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Grey or Silver.
- Sold by Boserous via Amazon.
Features
- LCD display
- auto calibration
- Model: TH570-1
Lowe's · 3 days ago
Lowe's Deals of the Day
New discounts daily
free shipping w/ $45
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Lowe's · 5 days ago
Outdoor Deals at Lowe's
Discounted grills, garden tools, patio, more
free shipping w/ $45
Tips
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
Lowe's · 1 mo ago
Tools Special Savings at Lowe's
Up to $80 off
free shipping w/ $45
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Lowe's · 1 mo ago
Tools & Accessories at Lowe's
Up to 30% off
free shipping w/ $45
Save on over 50 items from Craftsman, DeWalt, Kobalt, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $189 ($80 off).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|33%
|--
|$10
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register