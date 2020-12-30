That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black.
- 10-ft. cable
- suitable for DJ applications
- swiveling & rotating earcups
- Model: HPC-A30-MK2
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
Apply coupon code "CLEARANCE" to save on up to 95 closeout deals, with prices starting from $19 after the coupon. The selection includes headphones, speakers, speaker stands, security cameras, dashboard cameras, and more. Shop Now at World Wide Stereo
Shop over 100 items including sound bars from $179, speakers from $189, headphones from $199, and more. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured is the Klipsch 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speaker System Package for $1,249 ($1,096 off).
That's the best price we could find by $94. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sennheiser Outlet via Amazon.
- fingertip control
- up to 4 hours of use, 12 hours with charging case
- IPX4 rated
- transparent hearing
- 4 ear tip sizes
That's $100 under last week's mention, $501 off list, and the lowest price we could find for this build exclusive to B&H. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-Gen. Intel i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 LED Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- macOS 10.15.3 (Catalina)
- Model: Z0YJ-MWTJ235
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2 red LEDs
- variable output
- 20" lanyard
- runs on 9V battery
- Model: 93588
That's the best price we could find by $220. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Polar Night.
- Snapdragon 765G chipset and octa-core processor
- 6.81" 2400x1080 IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Quad camera system (64MP/12MP/2MP/2MP)
- Front 24MP wide selfie camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: TA-1243-BL
It's a savings of $30 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1.44" color LCD screen
- FM tuner
- 3.5mm headphone output
- Model: SDMX24-008G-A46B
