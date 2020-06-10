New
UntilGone · 30 mins ago
$240 $400
free shipping
Apply coupon code "213THTR" to save. That's $160 off list and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- 45Hz to 20kHz system frequency response
- TL1 center channel speaker with 1/2" tweeter and dual 2.5" Dynamic Balance midranges
- 4 TL1 compact satellite speakers with 1/2" tweeter and 2.5" Dynamic Balance midrange
- 8" 50-watt powered subwoofer
- Model: AM1655-A
Details
Comments
Related Offers
BuyDig · 4 wks ago
Open-Box Deco Gear 31" 2.1-Channel Bluetooth Home Theater Surround Sound Soundbar
$69 $150
free shipping
That's a savings of $81 off list price. Buy Now at BuyDig
Tips
- No warranty information is provided.
Features
- 4x full range speakers
- 2x bass producing passive radiators
- Bluetooth 4.2 & NFC
- Model: PA30W
UntilGone · 14 hrs ago
Honeycomb LED Touch Wall Lights 5-Pack
$30 $80
free shipping
Use coupon code "011HCMB" to drop the price to $29.99, a total savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- modular w/ magnetic edges
UntilGone · 5 days ago
Refurb Fitbit Charge HR Wireless Activity and Sleep Tracking Wristband
$20 $25
free shipping
Apply coupon code "695CHRG-AFS " for a savings of $5. Buy Now at UntilGone
Tips
- Available in Black, Plum, or Blue.
Features
- records your workouts and tracks all-day activity like heart rate, steps, distance, calories burned, stairs climbed, and active minutes
- up to 24-hour battery life
- OLED display
- water resistant
UntilGone · 5 days ago
Refurb Dell Optiplex 7010 i7 Desktop PC w/ 22" Monitor
$360 $618
free shipping
That's a solid price for anyone needing a basic system and monitor. Buy Now at UntilGone
Tips
- A 30-day warranty applies.
- Note that it will automatically add a $50 3-year warranty to cart unless you uncheck it.
Features
- Intel i7 3.4GHz Quad-Core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB hard drive
- 22" monitor (brands may vary)
- DVD drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
UntilGone · 5 days ago
Replica 16th Century Italian Wood Globe 36'' Wine Bar
$130 $135
free shipping
Apply coupon code "919CENT " to save. That's $141 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- 36" tall
- 3 casters
- compartments for holding wine glasses and bottles
