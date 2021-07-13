Polaroid Men's Polarized Aviator Sunglasses for $20
Eyedictive · 34 mins ago
Polaroid Men's Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
$20 $35
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!

Use coupon code "DEALNEWS15" to save $75 off the list price and bag a low by $17. Buy Now at Eyedictive

Features
  • 100% UV protection
  • storage case
  • Model: PLD6069SX-0J5G-UC
  • Code "DEALNEWS15"
  • Expires 7/19/2021
    Published 34 min ago
