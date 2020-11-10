New
Ends Today
Lowe's · 42 mins ago
Polar LG 1300 Garden Utility Trailer
$245 $350
free shipping

It costs $105 more in other major stores. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • quick release foot controlled tipper latch
  • all-steel frame with powder coat finish
  • lightweight optimum balance
  • 1,300-lbs. load capacity
  • 15-cubic feet load size
  • sealed ball bearings
  • polyethylene tub
  • Model: 12816
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 16 hr
    Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Garden Lowe's Polar
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 29% -- $245 Buy Now