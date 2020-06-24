New
eBay · 21 mins ago
Refurb Andrew Jones-Designed Floorstanding Speaker
$89 $249
free shipping

Outside of other Pioneer storefronts, that's $90 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A one year Pioneer warranty is provided.
  • This price is for one speaker.
  • Sold by Pioneer via eBay.
Features
  • three 5.25" woofers
  • 1" soft dome tweeter
  • 8-element crossover
  • Model: SP-FS52
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Speakers eBay Pioneer
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register