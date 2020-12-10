That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members. (It's free to sign up.)
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $9 shipping fee.
-
Expires 12/24/2020
Published 34 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Shop the lowest prices of the year today. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- New deals will be added weekly.
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
Save on a huge variety of items including bathtubs, fire tables, lighting, tables, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Pleasant Hearth Huxley 38" Lattice Gas Fire Pit Table for $343 ($85 off).
- Although shipping is free for many items, some carry a $55 shipping charge. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge these fees.
Save on over 1,000 items including rugs from $12, door levers from $3, and faucets from $53, among other savings. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $45 or more ship free.
Save on a great selection of patio furniture, home furniture, lighting fixtures, faucets, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
There are over 80 holiday decor options to choose from. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Select discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to sign up).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured are the Celebrations 448-LED 10-Foot String Christmas Lights for $9.99 ($10 low).
Save $9 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Pick them up in store to save on shipping (which varies by ZIP code).
- 15-foot length (11.69-foot lighted length)
- 70 5mm LED bulbs
- Model: LED8M-70MU-2CG
Save on power tools, batteries, and accessories (some of which are already discounted) to frugally put those final finishes on your fall projects. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- pictured is the DeWalt 12" Corded Dual-Bevel Compound Miter Saw for $499.99 (after discount, $99 low)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Ace Rewards members bag these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Get ready for the Christmas spirit we all need in our homes with this sale of over 400 items, with prices starting from under a buck. It includes lighting, Christmas trees, wreaths, decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured are the Celebrations LED G50 Globe Multi-color 10-Count String Lights for $1.99 ($10 off).
