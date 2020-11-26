New
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
$30 in cart $50
free shipping

Although it's widely price-matched, that's $20 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • pressure sensor
  • easy-start function
  • smart timer
  • 2-week battery life
  • Model: HX6817/01
Toothbrushes
