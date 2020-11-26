Although it's widely price-matched, that's $20 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- pressure sensor
- easy-start function
- smart timer
- 2-week battery life
- Model: HX6817/01
That's a buck under our previous mention and $3 less than we could find on eBay. Buy Now at Amazon
- Colors may vary.
- Built-in tongue scraper
- Ergonomic handle
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-minute Smartimer
- up to 14-day battery life
- Model: HX3411/04
- UPC: 075020083722
Save on toothpaste, toothbrushes, and mouthwash. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Colgate 360 Charcoal Toothbrush 4-Count for $9.31 via S&S (a low by $2).
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- In several colors (White pictured)
- 2 different brushing modes
- batter charge indicator
- smart timer
- BrushSync replacement reminder
- Model: HX6809/83
That's the best price we could find by $19, although most major retailers charge around $249. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- translucent OLED touchscreen
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring
- integrated occupancy sensor
- Model: SIO2-10000
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Chefman 10L Multifunction Digital Air Fryer for $69.99 (low by $60).
That's $30 less than our mention from last week, and the best price we've seen in any condition (we saw a refurb version for $180 in October). It's also $80 cheaper than you'd pay for a factory sealed item today. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black.
- This item is new but is missing the original packaging.
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- fitness tracker, HR monitor, and more activity measurements
- 1.3" super AMOLED touchscreen
- 802.11n wireless, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Model: SM-R800NZSCXAR
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on a wide variety of items including small appliances, toothbrushes, razors, and more. Shop Now at Philips
- Pictured is the Philips Viva Collection Soup Maker for $99.95 ($50 off).
It's the best price we could find by at least $25.
Update: Shipping is now $2.99, so opt for in-store pickup. Buy Now at Target
- 5-direction flex heads
- precision trimmer
- Model: S5210/81
That's $15 off and the brightest deal we could find. (For further comparison, many stores charge $15 for a single bulb.) Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, and Hue
- requires the Hue Hub (sold separately)
- up to 25,000 hour lifetime
- warm white
- Model: 453100
- UPC: 046677433758
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- multiple rinseable attachments
- accessory storage bag
- cleaning brush
- trimmer
- Model: MG3750/60
