Google Shopping · 1 hr ago
Philips Hue LightStrip Plus Dimmable LED Smart Light
$65 $80
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
  • Sold by Electronic Express via Google Shopping.
Features
  • White/Color ambiance
  • strip can be shaped into nearly any form
  • attaches with adhesive
  • includes scissor markings for cutting to different lengths
  • Model: 800276
  • UPC: 046677800277, 915005109101
Details
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps Google Shopping Philips
