Bag a free Philips Hue A19 Bulb 4-Pack ($45 value) with purchase of floor lamp. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- 2000k to 6500k warmth
- control via Bluetooth or Hue Bridge (sold separately)
- it's a lightsaber
- Model: 4080248U9
-
Published 27 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's $120 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tech Rabbit via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Applekit
- includes 3 Hue A19 bulbs and Hue Bridge
- Model: 464479
Clip the 8% off coupon and apply code "24KG9KYT" to save $18. It's a tie with our June mention for the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lfxbb via Amazon.
- dimmable
- 3,100 lumens
- built-in 176-piece LED
- remote and app control
- adjustable color temperature
Shop discounts on vanity lights, recessed lighting, chandeliers, light strips, indoor ceiling fans, outdoor ceiling fans, pendant lights, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Home Decorators Collection Wesley 52" Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan w/ Remote for $166
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Shop and save on art and wall decor, seasonal decor, rugs, lamps, and more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "Online clearance sales give me deep discounts and a greater, more organized, selection than I'd find in the store."
- Shipping starts at $6.99 or is free with orders over $79; pickup may also be available.
It's a savings of $17 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99 or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
- adjustable light panels
- E26 medium base
- 3,500-lumens
- 5,000K Daylight
- Model: 93129817
Shop speakers from JBL, KEF, Jamo, Polk Audio, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured are the KEF Q350 Bookshelf Speakers for $350 ($250 off).
Shop bookshelf speakers, subwoofers, floor-standing speakers, and more. Prices start at $300. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured are the Monitor Audio Bronze 50 Bookshelf Speakers for $439 ($111 off).
Whether you need a new pair for your holiday road trip or before you hit the gym in the new year, buy now and save. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Bose QuietComfort True Wireless Earbuds for $199 ($80 off).
Shop open-box and refurb discounts on Samsung, LG, Sony, and more, with deals starting from $395. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the refurb Samsung Q80A QN55Q80A 55" 4K HDR QLED Smart TV (2021) for $900.69 ($398 off list).
It's a savings of $4 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- trimmer
- a cleaning brush
- accessory storage bag
- multiple rinseable attachments
- Model: MG3750/60
It's $15 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- warm white
- up to 25,000 hour lifetime
- requires the Hue Hub (sold separately)
- compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, and Hue
- Model: 453100
- UPC: 046677433758
That's a savings of $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It usually ships in 3 days.
- 4D Flex heads
- 27 self-sharpening blades
- up to 40 minutes of cordless runtime
- Model: S1211/81
Clip the on-page coupon to drop the price – it's the best deal we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- 25,000 lifetime hours
- 16 million colors
- control via app or voice assistant
- Model: 562785
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Crutchfield
|--
|$250
|Buy Now
|eBay
|$212 (exp 3 days ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register