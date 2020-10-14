That's $55 off and the best outright price we've seen. (It's also less than we've seen for just the base kit alone.) Buy Now at Best Buy
- Of note, this is the non-Bluetooth version and requires a Philips Hue Bridge.
- white and color ambiance lighting
- includes 80" strip and 40" extension
- Model: 541805
Apply coupon code "507AVWS8" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tamiar via Amazon.
- 24-key remote
- timer
- dimmer and brightness controls
- 16 million colors
- 3 13.14-foot rolls
Beat the fewer daylight hours with rarely discounted Herman Miller lighting solutions, all coupled with free shipping. Shop Now at Herman Miller
- Prices are as marked.
Essentially you're getting the bridge for free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- motion sensor
Apply coupon code "8V6C9RL2" for a savings of $31. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Afrog via Amazon.
- This price is for Prime members only.
- 5 lighting modes
- 5 brightness levels
- USB charging port
- wireless charging
- touch control
That's $220 off and the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen! Buy Now at Best Buy
- Best Buy members get a price guarantee. If it drops in price before November 28, you'll be refunded the difference. Sign up is free.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
That's a third off its list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- My Best Buy members get a price guarantee: if it drops in price before Black Friday, you'll be refunded the difference. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 81WE011UUS
Start grabbing Black Friday deals 45 days early on TVs, laptops, phones, and more. Plus, sign up for My Best Buy membership to ensure you don't lose out, should prices drop (see below). Shop Now at Best Buy
- My Best Buy members get a price guarantee. So, if the price of any of these products you buy drops by November 28, you'll be refunded the difference. (It's free to sign up too.)
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free curbside pickup is available for many items.)
Save on appliances, tablets, laptops, headphones, cameras, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free curbside pickup is available for many items.)
It's $15 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Available in Red.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
- 3 rotary blades
- shave wet or dry
- integrated pop-up trimmer
- rechargeable Lithium-ion battery
- Model: AT811/40
The price drops at checkout. It's the best we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes foil shaver, steel blade shaver, extra-wide hair trimmer, various trimming guards, and nose & ear trimmer
- DualCut technology
- 5 hour run time on a single charge
- fully washable
- Model: MG7750/49
Most stores charge at least $58. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5 adjustable lengths
- 80 minutes of run time
- dual sided design
- self-sharpening blades
- Model: BG7030/49
That's a savings of $2 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 11-watt
- wedge base
- 2,800-Kelvin
- Model: 415828
