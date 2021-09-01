Philips BASS+ True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $20
B&H Photo Video · 59 mins ago
Philips BASS+ True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$20 $80
free shipping

  • up to 6 hours' playtime
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • includes 3 pairs of silicone eartips
  • Model: SHB4385BK/00
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 59 min ago
