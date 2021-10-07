Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get it for $72 less than a refurb costs elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Household Gear via eBay.
- includes flour cup, water cup, and cleaning tools
- automatic mixing, kneading, and extruding
- built-in auto-weighing function
- 8 shaping discs
- Model: HR2358/05
Apply coupon code "XRFMT" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at aukeyhome.com
- 1.5-quart double wall freezer bowl
- LCD readout
- one touch operation
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get it for $26 less than a new model costs at stores like Walmart. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- 8-0z.
- 18 settings
- Removable grind chamber
- Electric timer
- Scoop/cleaning brush
- Model: DBM-8FR
Get 50% off a range of 10 Keurig coffee makers, with prices starting from $70, and an additional 25% off beverages with a 16-box commitment. Alternatively, you can get a free coffee maker and 25% off beverages with a 24-box commitment. Shop Now at Keurig
- Restrictions apply.
- Orders over $29 will get free shipping, otherwise it adds $5.99.
- Pictured is the Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker for $99.99 ($100 off list).
Apply coupon code "X7WR" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at aukeyhome.com
- Comes with a 100-day trial.
- 1500 watts
- up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit
- 5.8-quart capacity
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's $83 under list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- A 90-day Uptstore warranty applies.
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
It's a savings of $24 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- self-sharpening steel blades
- up to 6 hours of run-time per charge
- 6 shave attachments, 15 trimming guards, toiletry bag, beard scissors w/ case, beard brush and comb, and cleaning brush
- Model: MG7791/40
That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- includes power adapter and bridge
- Model: 555342
