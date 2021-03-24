Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to save $239 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Householdgear via Amazon.
- This item is backed by a 90-Day Warranty but it's unlcear who backs it.
- MicroMasticating technology
- non-slip feet
- safety lock
- Model: HR1897/34
That's $50 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Householdgear via eBay.
- extrudes 2 to 3 servings of fresh pasta in 18 minutes
- spaghetti, penne, and fettuccini shaping discs
- recipe book
- Model: HR2370/05
That's $120 less than a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by householdgear via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- 1.8lb capacity
- instant heat
- QuickClean basket
- dishwasher safe basket & drawer
- Model: HD9621/96
It's $100 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by householdgear via eBay.
- dishwasher safe
- Titanium coated blades
- 300-Watt SpeedTouch w/ Turbo
- Multichopper accessory w/ ChopDrop technology
- includes recipe booklet, whisk, XL chopper 2-blade, & beaker
- Model: HR1686/92
Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" for a savings of $30, which drops it $130 under what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Householdgear via eBay.
- dishwasher safe
- LED display
- on/off switch
- ready signal
- storage compartment
- Model: HR2375/06
Air fryers start at $45, blenders at $36, coffee makers at $50, mixers are from $80, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping is free for orders over $45, otherwise it adds $5.99.
- Pictured is the Aria 30-Qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer/Toaster Oven for $169.99 (low by $80).
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6 and a great price for a moka pot in general. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver.
- This item will be in stock on March 27, but can be ordered now at this price.
- cool touch handle & knob
- made w/ durable aluminum
- flip-up top & side pour spout
- Model: B120-42V
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Sturdy, clear glass knob lets you know when percolating begins
- Includes a permanent filter basket
- Model: 50124
Stock up your kitchen with safely-warrantied food processors, coffee machines, toaster ovens, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurb Cuisinart FP-11GM Elemental 11-Cup Food Processor for $79 ($71 less than a new one).
Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to cut an extra 15% off a selection of clothing and shoes priced $25 or more, already marked up to 70% off. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's GEL-Sileo Running Shoes for $38.21 after coupon ($37 off)
Save on a selection of instruments, cases, amps, accessories, gear, and more, all with prices starting around $2. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
- Pictured is the Mitchell MU40 Soprano Ukulele in Natural for $29.99 ($15 off).
- Most items over $25 bag free shipping.
It's $10 under our mention from January, $220 under the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Dark Grey Heather or Light Grey Heather
- Sold Brandjc17 via eBay.
That's $41 under our September mention and $49 less than you'd pay at Amazon, where you'd also wait at least a month or two for it to ship. Buy Now at eBay
- This doesn't include a top, but it's compatible with desktops from 43" to 87" wide.
- In White.
- Sold by Monoprice via eBay.
- motorized adjustable from 24.4" to 47.2" tall
- dual-motor automatic lifting system
- Model: 121590
It's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Amazon
- Hue Hub Required (sold separately).
- weatherproof
- dimmable
- equivalent to 79W traditional bulb
- works w/ Alexa, Apple Homekit, & Google Assistant
- Model: 1743530V7
It's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Phototech via Amazon.
- 50mm neodymium drivers
- 1.5m cable
- 12Hz to 35kHz frequency response
- Model: SHP9500
You'd pay $30 more for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Household Gear via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Uses advanced infrared technology and special reflectors to heat
- Heats up to a consistent 446°F
- Model: HD6372/94
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|68%
|--
|$110
|Buy Now
|Newegg
|$240 (exp 3 yrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register