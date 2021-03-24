New
eBay · 39 mins ago
Refurb Philips Avance Collection Micro Masticating Juicer
$110 $130
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to save $239 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Householdgear via Amazon.
  • This item is backed by a 90-Day Warranty but it's unlcear who backs it.
Features
  • MicroMasticating technology
  • non-slip feet
  • safety lock
  • Model: HR1897/34
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PAYLESS15"
  • Expires 3/29/2021
    Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Philips
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 68% -- $110 Buy Now
Newegg   $240 (exp 3 yrs ago) -- Check Price