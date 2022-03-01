You'd pay $150 more for a new unit from Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Household Gear via eBay.
- This item is Grade B refurbished and may contain small cosmetic blemishes like scratches, dings, dents, scuffs, marks, missing accessories, and more. It's backed by a 90-day warranty.
- The certified refurb option is available for $599 and it's backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate. (It's also in Grade A Condition.)
- adjust aroma strength and volume with the coffee customizer
- 1.8-L water tank
- Model: EP4321/54
Published 24 min ago
Apply coupon code "XJY6D6RM" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tacatopaa via Amazon.
- stainless steel
- 2.2-liter capacity
- temperature control
- includes lid w/ drain net
That is a savings of $53. Buy Now at Sierra
- Available in Red or Green.
- Plus, bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more with coupon code "ETSC"; otherwise, shipping adds $9.95.
- 1-liter
- stainless steel with soft touch matte finish
- LED indicator
- 360° swivel base
- boil water in 3- to 6-minutes
The highest discounts apply to washers, dryers, vacuums, and small appliances. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Samsung 28.2-Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator for $1,498 (a savings of $601).
- Delivery adds $55 or is free with appliances over $396.
Save on grinders, espresso machines, coffee makers, and more, from brands like Philips, Eureka, Solis, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
Save on an array of hand tools, power tools, and accessories from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M12 12V 3/8" Cordless Ratchet for $89.90 (low by $39)
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Clip the 15% off coupon on the page to get the best price we could find by $38. Buy Now at Amazon
- syncs w/ TV, music, and gaming
- fits 65" TVs
- Model: 560417
That's the best price we could find by $64. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Phototech via Amazon.
- 50mm multi-layer polymer (with dampening gel) diaphragms
- Detachablebalanced and unbalanced 3m oxygen-free cables
- 5Hz to 40KHz frequency response
- Model: X3/00
