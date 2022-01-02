That's $120 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tech Rabbit via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Applekit
- includes 3 Hue A19 bulbs and Hue Bridge
- Model: 464479
Coupon code "NY15OFF" cuts the price – it's the best deal we could find by $38. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- 2000k to 6500k warmth
- control via Bluetooth or Hue Bridge (sold separately)
- it's a lightsaber
- Model: 4080248U9
Shop and save on art and wall decor, seasonal decor, rugs, lamps, and more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Shipping starts at $6.99 or is free with orders over $79; pickup may also be available.
It's a savings of $17 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99 or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
- adjustable light panels
- E26 medium base
- 3,500-lumens
- 5,000K Daylight
- Model: 93129817
It's a savings of $35 off list. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 4 linked strips
- for TVs from 30" to 65"
- turns on and off with TV
- dimmable
- USB powered
- Model: 93129761
Apply coupon code "DNDL1" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- Available in Black at this price; White drops to $25 via the same code.
- 4 lighting modes
- 1-hour auto-off timer
- built-in 5V/1A USB output
- 5 custom brightness levels
- touch controls & memory function
- Model: TTDL01
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
It's $220 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Water4Smile via eBay.
- 2-filter cartridge
- sleep and standby mode
- screen displays level of Total-Dissolved Solids (TDS), filter life indicator, volume settings, water shortage alerts, and an auto-flush mode
- Model: WD-N1-W
That's around a buck less than other reputable sellers. Buy Now at eBay
- 3 pairs for $7.99
- 6 Pairs for $11.99
- 12 pairs for $19.99
- Sold by Seven Capital via eBay.
Knock an extra 15% off orders of $25 or more via coupon code "NY15OFF". Save on tools, TVs, clothing, shoes, home items, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon can be used twice per account.
- $500 max discount.
It's a savings of $4 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- trimmer
- a cleaning brush
- accessory storage bag
- multiple rinseable attachments
- Model: MG3750/60
It's $15 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- warm white
- up to 25,000 hour lifetime
- requires the Hue Hub (sold separately)
- compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, and Hue
- Model: 453100
- UPC: 046677433758
That's a savings of $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It usually ships in 3 days.
- 4D Flex heads
- 27 self-sharpening blades
- up to 40 minutes of cordless runtime
- Model: S1211/81
Clip the on-page coupon to drop the price – it's the best deal we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- 25,000 lifetime hours
- 16 million colors
- control via app or voice assistant
- Model: 562785
