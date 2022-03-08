Use coupon code "REFURB15" to get this refurb for $38 less than what a new one costs. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Tech Rabbit via eBay.
- compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Applekit
- includes 3 Hue A19 bulbs and Hue Bridge
- Model: 464479
Clip the 15% off coupon on the page to get the best price we could find by $38. Buy Now at Amazon
- syncs w/ TV, music, and gaming
- fits 65" TVs
- Model: 560417
Save on almost 500 pieces, including furniture, art, decor, planters, hardware, and more. Shop Now at CB2
- Select smaller items ship free. Otherwise, shipping starts at $4.95.
Apply coupon code "40LK8359" to save a total of $82 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- In White or Gray at this price. The White/Black option is $125.40 after the code.
- Sold by Aoisavin via Amazon.
- adjustable tricolor light
- adjustable wind speed
It's $6 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Lime pictured)
- 10ft long
- Model: RSLR3-17-R8
Get a lower price and free shipping via coupon code "AFFSAVE60". That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at ESR
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
You'd pay $150 more for a new unit from Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Household Gear via eBay.
- This item is Grade B refurbished and may contain small cosmetic blemishes like scratches, dings, dents, scuffs, marks, missing accessories, and more. It's backed by a 90-day warranty.
- The certified refurb option is available for $599 and it's backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate. (It's also in Grade A Condition.)
- adjust aroma strength and volume with the coffee customizer
- 1.8-L water tank
- Model: EP4321/54
That's the best price we could find by $64. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Phototech via Amazon.
- 50mm multi-layer polymer (with dampening gel) diaphragms
- Detachablebalanced and unbalanced 3m oxygen-free cables
- 5Hz to 40KHz frequency response
- Model: X3/00
