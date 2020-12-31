That's $52 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 3 strengths (99 / 457 / 774 Lumens)
- strobe mode
- requires one 18650 or two CR123 lithium batteries (two CR123 batteries included)
- Model: 070000-0001-110
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2 red LEDs
- variable output
- 20" lanyard
- runs on 9V battery
- Model: 93588
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's expected in stock on January 14.
- includes two AAA batteries
- Model: 110250
Apply code "VHCWDMCH" to save 50% off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Orogi via Amazon.
- indoor/outdoor use
- IP66 waterproof
- stake or wall mount
- 2 connection modes
- vent hole for steam dissipation
- 48 LED beads
- 120° beam angle
- Model: ZMZ
Clip the 10% off coupon and apply code "I46ZYS9S" to save $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Loftek Direct via Amazon.
- timer
- 16 colors
- dimmable
- IP68 waterproof
- 13 LEDs per light
- RF remote with 164-foot range
- suction cup or magnet installation
- Model: 03-20LDUS-478-010104FBA003
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
That's the best price we could find by $220. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Polar Night.
- Snapdragon 765G chipset and octa-core processor
- 6.81" 2400x1080 IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Quad camera system (64MP/12MP/2MP/2MP)
- Front 24MP wide selfie camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: TA-1243-BL
It's a savings of $30 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1.44" color LCD screen
- FM tuner
- 3.5mm headphone output
- Model: SDMX24-008G-A46B
Save $170 off list. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Phantom Black
or Steel Grey.
- works w/ Apple & Android
- comes w/ 2 straps (leather & silicone)
- stainless steel case
- 1.2" AMOLED display
- 8GB storage
- Wear OS
- Model: M360FS19-PB
That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Realtree Edge/Tan at this price.
- laptop pocket
- compression-molded EVA shoulder strap
- water resistant
- EVA impact zones on bottom corners
- Model: SL-MPD40-TNCM
That's $60 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Orange only.
- watertight, dustproof, and crushproof
- ABS double throw latches
- Model: 015550-0010-150
