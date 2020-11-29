New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 34 mins ago
Peak Design Everyday 15" Laptop / DSLR Messenger Bag
$100 $200
free shipping

It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • In Charcoal or Ash.
Features
  • holds DSLR, 3 lenses, and accessories
  • laptop compartment (holds up to 15" laptops)
  • dual side pockets
  • adjustable latching system
  • tablet sleeve
  • Model: BS-BL-1
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 16 hr
    Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear B&H Photo Video Peak Design
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 50% -- $100 Buy Now