It's $70 under list price. Buy Now at Focus Camera
- 8Hz to 25KHz frequency response
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 33-foot range
- playback time up to 24 hours
- 35 ohms impedance
- Model: RP-HTX90N
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 3.6-ft. cord
- includes 3 pairs of earpads (S/M/L)
- Model: RPHJE120K
Over 20 items are on sale – wireless earphones start at $14.95, while portable speakers start at $49.95 Shop Now at JBL
Save yourself some extra cash by opting for these certified refurbished headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These items include a 1-year Bose warranty.
Wired headphones start $8 and wireless ones at $30. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99 or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
That's the lowest price we could find by $7.
Update: The price has dropped to $15.99. Buy Now at Tanga
- To get this deal, use the code "DEALNEWS".
- 15mm drivers
- 2 to 4 hours of talk or music
That's a savings of $47 off list. Buy Now at Focus Camera
- automatic activity tracking
- sleep monitoring
- water-resistant up to 150 feet
- pp to 8 months of battery life
- Model: HWA01_68
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in AAA.
- Walmart matches this price.
- recharge up to 2,100 times
- pre-charged using solar power
- Model: BK-4MCCA8BA
Shave $10 off what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 clip on comb attachments
- up to one hour of grooming per full charge
- shaves, trims, and details
- Model: ES-LL41-K
That's a low of at least $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by My Battery Supplier via Amazon.
- one 5V USB charging port
- charges AA or AAA batteries
- Model: BQ-CC75ASBA
Expired Offers
