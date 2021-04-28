New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 26 mins ago
$449 $799
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $190. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- 1280 x 800 native resolution
- 1.48 to 1.78:1 throw ratio
- 16,000:1 contrast ratio
- up to 300" projection size
- Model: PT-LW335U
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Epson · 1 wk ago
Epson Home Cinema 3900 1080p 3LCD Projector
$1,300 $2,000
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $400. Buy Now at Epson
Features
- 2,700-lumens
- 120,000:1 contrast ratio
- 1.6x zoom lens
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- Model: V11H798020
Epson · 1 mo ago
Refurb Epson EX3260 SVGA 3LCD Projector
$300 $381
free shipping
That's $140 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Epson
Tips
- A 1-year Epson warranty applies.
Features
- 800x600 SVGA resolution
- HDMI
- USB Plug 'n Play from PC/Mac
- Model: V11H842020-S
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Panasonic Lumix Digital Camera w/Accessory Kit
$298 $399
free shipping
You'll save at least $59 over what you would pay for these items separately. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- 18.1MP high-sensitivity MOS sensor
- 10fps shooting rate
- 4K at 30fps video
- 60x zoom optical lens
- includes SanDisk 64GB Extreme Pro memory card and holster bag
- Model: DC-FZ80
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Lenovo Ideapad 5 10th-Gen i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$519 $679
free shipping
Save $160 off the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YK000TUS
- UPC: 194632924800
B&H Photo Video · 6 days ago
WD Elements 5TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive
$100 $130
free shipping
That's a $5 low.
Update: It's now backordered, and ships in 2 to 4 weeks. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility
- Model: WDBU6Y0050BBK-WESN
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Apple MacBook Pro i5 13" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2020)
$1,099 $1,299
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- Intel Core i5-8257U 1.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- USB-C Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort, HDMI
- MacOS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MXK32LL/A
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Panasonic eneloop NiMH Rechargeable AAA-Battery 8-Pack
$16 $27
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6 for these rechargeable batteries. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- pre-charged using solar power
- recharge up to 2,100 times
- up to 2,000mAh
- Model: BK-4MCCA8BA
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Panasonic eneloop Battery Charger w/ USB Port
$8.99
free shipping w/ Prime
That ties the best price we've seen and is a low now by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by My Battery Supplier via Amazon.
Features
- one 5V USB charging port
- charges AA or AAA batteries
- Model: BQ-CC75ASBA
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|43%
|--
|$449
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register