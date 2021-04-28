New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 26 mins ago
Panasonic 3100-Lumen WXGA 3LCD Projector
$449 $799
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $190. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 1280 x 800 native resolution
  • 1.48 to 1.78:1 throw ratio
  • 16,000:1 contrast ratio
  • up to 300" projection size
  • Model: PT-LW335U
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals LCD Projectors B&H Photo Video Panasonic
Mac
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 43% -- $449 Buy Now