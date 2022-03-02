New
eBay · 40 mins ago
$13 $20
free shipping
You'd pay $17 for Samsung's equivalent elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
Amazon · 3 wks ago
PNY Turbo 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive
$14 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- sliding collar cap
- Model: P-FD128TBOP-GE
RAVPower · 5 days ago
HooToo 3-in-1 128GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive
$14 $40
$4 shipping
Coupon code "DNLIM" saves you $26. Buy Now at RAVPower
- The 256GB is also available for $44 after coupon.
- MFi-certified lightning port, USB-C port, and USB-A port
- USB 3.1 port with up to 80 MB/s reading and 30 MB/s writing speeds
- Lightning port with up to 30 MB/s reading and 10 MB/s writing speeds
- Model: HT-IM005SPF
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
HP 128GB x900w USB 3.0 Flash Drive
$13 $18
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- backwards compatible with USB 2.0 devices at USB 2.0 speeds
- compatible with PC and Mac laptop and desktop computers with USB 3.0 ports
- Model: P-FD128HP900-GE
Staples · 5 days ago
Verbatim PinStripe 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive
$11 $33
pickup
It's now at a third of its original price. Buy Now at Staples
- Opt for pickup to avoid shipping charge. Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
eBay · 2 hrs ago
Tools at eBay
Up to 60% off
free shipping
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
eBay · 5 hrs ago
Bosch Climate 5000 12,000-BTU Mini Split Air Handler
$430 $540
free shipping
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
eBay · 1 wk ago
Ernst Greg's Drip-Free Oil Filter Funnel
$16
free shipping
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
eBay · 2 days ago
iPower 4" Inline Duct Fan w/ Variable Speed Controller
$54 $70
free shipping
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Amazon · 3 wks ago
PNY 500GB CS900 SATA III 2.5" Internal SSD
$44 $62
free shipping
It's $18 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speed up to 560 MB/s
- write speed up to 540 MB/s
Amazon · 1 mo ago
$13 $20
free shipping
It's $7 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Sign In or Register