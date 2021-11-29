It's a savings of $84 off list and the lowest in-stock price we could find. Buy Now at Outdoor Research
- water- and wind-resistant
- Model: 269469
Save on kids' styles starting at $18, men's and women's items from $10, and throw blankets for $32. Shop Now at Ugg
- Shipping adds $8 or is free on orders with full-price items or over $110.
Treat yourself and the rest of the family to a stylish winter coat. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pick up, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Diamond Quilted Jacket in Black for $40 ($60 off).
Save on over 600 styles for the whole family, from brands such as Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, The North Face, Outdoor Research, and more.
Update: Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $50 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now at REI
- The North Face Men's Futurelight Flight Jacket pictured for $140 (50% off, also available in Black).
Save 20% on rarely discounted Canada Goose coats, hoodies, vests, rain jackets, and more. Additionally the coats tend to have a high resale value. Shop Now at Saks Fifth Avenue
- Pictured is the Canada Goose Men's Langford Coyote Fur-Trim Down Parka for $1,020 (a $255 low).
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at REI
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- treated w/ HeiQ NPJ03+ to provide resistance to microbes and germs
- durable polyester fabric
- moisture-wicking, water- and stain-repellent, and microbe-resistant construction
- adjustable ear loops & nose wire
- includes 1 face mask, 3 disposable mask filters, and a protective pouch
