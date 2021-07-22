Ortho Home Defense Granules Insect Killer for Lawns 10-lb. Bag for $6.99 for members
Ace Hardware · 56 mins ago
Ortho Home Defense Granules Insect Killer for Lawns 10-lb. Bag
$6.99 for members $9
free delivery w/ $50

It's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • This price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
  • treats up to 10,000-sq. ft.
  • starts creating a bug barrier in minutes
  • Model: 0167442
  • Expires 7/31/2021
    Published 56 min ago
