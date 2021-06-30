Oreck Elevate Control Vacuum for $187
Oreck · 1 hr ago
Oreck Elevate Control Vacuum
$187 $237
free shipping

Use coupon code "SAVE21" for a total of $113 off list and the lowest price we found by $63. Buy Now at Oreck

Features
  • SaniSeal SELECT allergen filtration
  • weighs less than 9 lbs.
  • 13" cleaning path
  • 5 LED headlights
  • 30-foot cord
  • Model: UK30100PC
  • Code "SAVE21"
  • Expires 7/31/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
