Oreck Elevate Control Vacuum for $187

Oreck · 1 hr ago
$187 $237
free shipping
Use coupon code "SAVE21" for a total of $113 off list and the lowest price we found by $63. Buy Now at Oreck
Features
- SaniSeal SELECT allergen filtration
- weighs less than 9 lbs.
- 13" cleaning path
- 5 LED headlights
- 30-foot cord
- Model: UK30100PC
Details
Comments
Ace Hardware · 5 hrs ago
Craftsman 2.5-Gallon 1.75 HP Wet/Dry Vac
$24 for members $30
free delivery w/ $50
That's the lowest price we could find by $21. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
- 1.25" x 5-foot friction fit hose, crevice tool, utility nozzle, filter bag
- also functions as a blower
- cord wrap
- portable
- Model: CMXEVBE17250
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Lefant Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
$76 $150
free shipping
Clip the $50 off on-page coupon and apply code "16VOWHSN" for a low by $51. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Huanyu123 via Amazon.
Features
- 11'' diameter
- 1,800Pa suction
- double HEPA filtration system
- 6D built-in anti-collision infrared sensors
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: M201
Ends Today
Amazon · 1 wk ago
VacLife Handheld Vacuum
$25 $50
free shipping
Clip the on-page $10 off coupon and apply code "106USVLGO" to get this for the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Silver or Red.
- Sold by VacLife via Amazon.
Features
- 2 nozzles
- LED light
- washable HEPA filter and wrap
- detachable dust cup
- 20-minute run time of full charge
- Model: VL106
