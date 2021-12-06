New
Ace Hardware · 27 mins ago
$300 for members $400
free shipping
That's a $75 low. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 2-speed control
- allergen filtration
- Sani-Seal system
- Model: UK30270
eBay · 2 days ago
Dyson V11 Floor Dok
$50 $150
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay
Belk · 5 days ago
Mahli 3-in-1 Robot Vacuum
$25 $100
pickup
At $75 off the list price, this makes an excellent gift for pretty much anyone on your list! Buy Now at Belk
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee and bag an extra 5% off; otherwise, orders of $59 or more ship for free.
- simultaneously sweeps, vacuums, and mops
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Samsung Jetbot Robotic Mop
$198 $300
free shipping
It's just over $100 off and at Amazon's all-time best price. Buy Now at Amazon
- suitable for tile, vinyl, laminate, and hardwood
- up to 100 mins of cleaning per charge
- multiple cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW
Home Depot · 4 wks ago
RIGID 4-Gallon Portable Wet/Dry Vacuum
$50 $80
pickup only
This is very hard to find in stock elsewhere, and is currently $30 off list. Buy Now at Home Depot
- filter
- dust bag
- locking hose
- car nozzle
- Model: WD4051
Ace Hardware · 4 days ago
Stanley 29" x 31" Sawhorse Set 2-Pack
$20 $55
pickup
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- supports up to 750-lb. of workload
- collapsible metal legs
- anti-slip rubber pad
- Model: STST60997
Ace Hardware · 2 days ago
Frost King Plastic Faucet Cover
$5.99
pickup
It's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- insulates outdoor faucets to prevent winter freeze-up
- Model: FC2
Ace Hardware · 2 wks ago
Milwaukee Shockwave 95-Piece 1" Drill & Driver Bit Set
$20 $50
free delivery w/ $50
You'd pay $6 more via eBay. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- Corrosion resistant black oxide coating
- 135 degree split point tip
- Model: 48-89-1561
Ace Hardware · 2 days ago
Ace High-Speed 253-Piece Steel Drill and Driver Bit Set
$20 $35
pickup
It's $15 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- equipped w/ wood and masonry drill bits
- assortment of Slotted, Phillips, Pozi, Torx, SAE hex, Metric hex, and square bits
- Model: 903-270
