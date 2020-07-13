That's $10 under our February mention, $45 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, and the best deal we've seen on this item in any condition. Buy Now at Newegg
- 3 stages of filtration
- HEPA media filter traps 99.97% of particles down to .03 microns
- silent technology & remote control
- Model: WK10050RM
It's $31 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Google Shopping
- Sold by Costway via Google Shopping.
- Available in Silver.
- 2 speeds
- Whisper and Turbo modes
- twist control button
- covers up to 300 square feet
That's a low by $10, while most stores charge $299. Buy Now at Amazon
- It superheats the air to purportedly kill microorganisms
- It cools the air before releasing it
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White.
- H13 grade True HEPA filter
- for rooms as large as 1,076-sq. ft.
- auto mode
- LED display
- timer
- Model: LV-H133
That's $41 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $50.) Buy Now at Newegg
- 45Hz to 20kHz system frequency response
- TL1 center channel speaker with 1/2" tweeter and dual 2.5" Dynamic Balance midranges
- 4 TL1 compact satellite speakers with 1/2" tweeter and 2.5" Dynamic Balance midrange
- 8" 50-watt powered subwoofer
- Model: AM1655-A
Save big on a variety of products, including components, computers, peripherals, cell phones, smart home products, TVs, and more. Even better, some items receive discounts via coupon codes noted on their product pages. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at around $2.
That's $286 less than a new model costs. (You'd pay at least $439 for a new 12,000 BTU version.) Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by VM Express via Newegg.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Wheels make it easily portable.
- 250 to 300 square foot area coverage.
- 24-hour on/off timer.
That's $60 drop from last week, and $60 less than buying direct from brand. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Lenovo via Newegg.
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 7th-Gen Intel Core i5-7Y54 1.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 10.8" 2560x1600 native resolution QHD touchscreen IPS display
- 10.8” 1920x1080 (1080p) Flexible E Ink Mobius touchscreen panel transforms into a flat halo keyboard
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
- Model: ZA3S0376US
