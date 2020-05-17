Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video
Unlocked OnePlus 6T 128GB GSM / CDMA 4G LTE Smartphone
$300 $550
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $49. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Snapdragon 845 1.7GHz Quad-Core CPU
  • 6.4" 2340x1080 AMOLED Gorilla Glass display
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • 20MP and 16MP rear cameras; 16MP front camera
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Model: A6013
