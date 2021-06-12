Olight Warrior Mini Rechargeable Flashlight for $64
Olight Warrior Mini Rechargeable Flashlight
$64 $80
free shipping

That's a savings of $16 off list and the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Newegg

  • Shipped and sold by Olight via Newegg.
  • 6 brightness settings
  • 3500mAh rechargeable 18650 battery
  • two-way pocket clip
  • Model: Warrior Mini
