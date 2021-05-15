Old Navy Women's Plant-Based Jelly Crisscross-Strap Flip-Flops for $4

It's a savings of $5 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge or spend over $50 to bag free shipping.
- Available in several colors (Pink Twister Tie-Dye pictured).
- partially made from renewable sugarcane
- Model: 691803
-
Published 22 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
You'd pay $25 more at Kohl's. Buy Now at Costco
- In White.
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Alfani Men's Zip-Front Sweater Jacket for $16.16 ($49 off).
Apply coupon code "JDX4SV7X" to save 50% off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (B Black Grey pictured).
- Sold by Suiwen via Amazon.
Save on 40 Air Max styles. Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Air Max Alpha TR 3 Shoes for $63.97 ($11 off).
That's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. It's also a great price for a name brand men's T-shirt. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Big Navy at this price.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. (Orders over $50 snag free shipping.)
Click through each section to see prices start at just $10 on in-season items like shorts, T-shirts, swimwear, and athleisure. Shop Now at Old Navy
- A bunch of popular women's styles are marked as "Steals" and are all priced at under $20 (click on the "Steal Alert" banner on the left-hand side when you click through the main sale banner.)
- Most items are available for pickup. Otherwise, shipping adds $7 or is free over $50.
That's $15 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Old Navy
- In New Eclectic.
- Shipping adds $7 or is free with orders of $50 or more.
Show off your spirit this Memorial Day with these patriotic face masks that are $9 below the list price. Looking for a different print or color scheme? There are 24 other 5-packs available for $5 each. ($4 or $5 for a 5-pack? These are both great prices for 3-layer cloth masks.) Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Stars & Stripes at this price.
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $7 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
- ear adjusters
- 100% cotton poplin
- non-medical-grade
Add to cart to see the price drop to a significant low, and save $24 off list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- In Charcoal.
- Curbside pickup is available, so choose that to avoid the $7 shipping fee. (If your order totals $50 before the in-cart discounts, you'll get it shipping for free.)
Add it to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $11.20, a total savings of $19 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the shipping fee of $7 (if your order totals $50 before the in-cart discount, you'll get free shipping.)
- it's available in Animal Print
Add them to the cart to apply an extra 30% off for a total of $18 off the list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Available in Dark Wash.
- Opt for pickup (where available) to avoid the $7 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more.
That's more than half off list price. Buy Now at Old Navy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the shipping fee of $7 (if your order totals $50 before the in-cart discount, you'll get free shipping.)
- available in Pink Green Tie-Dye or Olive Tie-Dye
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Old Navy
|55%
|--
|$4
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register