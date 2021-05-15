Old Navy Women's Plant-Based Jelly Crisscross-Strap Flip-Flops for $4
Old Navy · 22 mins ago
Old Navy Women's Plant-Based Jelly Crisscross-Strap Flip-Flops
$4 $9
It's a savings of $5 off list. Buy Now at Old Navy

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $7 shipping charge or spend over $50 to bag free shipping.
  • Available in several colors (Pink Twister Tie-Dye pictured).
  • partially made from renewable sugarcane
  • Model: 691803
