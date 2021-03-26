New
Newegg · 15 mins ago
Oculus Quest 2 64GB VR Headset
$299 w/ $10 GC
free shipping

The $10 gift card makes this the best deal we found. Buy Now at Newegg

  • In White.
  • Quest 2 requires your Facebook account to log in.
  • The gift card arrives via email.
  • no PC or console required (PC VR compatible)
  • 2 touch controllers
  • 3D cinematic sound
  • Model: 301-00350-01
