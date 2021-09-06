OXO Pop Brown Sugar Saver for $5
Macy's · 56 mins ago
OXO Pop Brown Sugar Saver
$5.09 $5.95
free shipping w/ $25

It's the lowest price we could find by just under a buck. Apply coupon code "LABOR" to get this price. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee (or pad your order to $25 for free shipping).
  • BPA-free
  • measures 3.4" x 5.5" x 0.85"
  • made of terracotta and polypropylene
  • keeps foods soft and moist while being stored
  • attaches to the lids of all Pop food storage containers
  • Model: 11235700
  • Code "LABOR"
  • Expires in 7 hr
    Published 56 min ago
