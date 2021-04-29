New
OXO Good Grips Silicone Roasting Rack 2-Pack
$13 $18
free shipping w/ $25

Use coupon code "FRIEND" for an extra 30% off off and the best price we found by $3. Buy Now at Macy's

  • In Red.
  • Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping, or get free shipping with orders over $25.
Features
  • can be used individually, side by side, or stacked (also function as trivets)
  • each measures 1.5" x 4.9" x 9.3"
  • vented at the bottom
  • heat-resistant
  • dishwasher safe
  • Model: 11210100
  • Code "FRIEND"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
