Use coupon code "FRIEND" for an extra 30% off off and the best price we found by $3. Buy Now at Macy's
- In Red.
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping, or get free shipping with orders over $25.
- can be used individually, side by side, or stacked (also function as trivets)
- each measures 1.5" x 4.9" x 9.3"
- vented at the bottom
- heat-resistant
- dishwasher safe
- Model: 11210100
That's $3 under our mention from a month ago and the best price we've seen. (It's a low now by $15.) Buy Now at Macy's
- measures 17.9" L x 6.6" W x 14.9" H
- rust-proof aluminum frame
- adjustable drain tray
- removable utensil cup
- Model: 13229100
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to get the best price we could find by a buck. (Otherwise, it's at least $10 to get it shipped from other retailers.) Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee (or pad your order to $25 for free shipping).
- BPA-free
- measures 3.4" x 5.5" x 0.85"
- made of terracotta and polypropylene
- keeps foods soft and moist while being stored
- attaches to the lids of all POP food storage containers
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders over $25.
- mold resistant
- dishwasher safe
- non-slip silicone feet
- measures 12.25" x 11.5" x 0.5"
Save up to an additional 32% off on these already discounted containers when you apply coupon code "FRIEND"; making them all a buck under our mention from the beginning of the month. Shop Now at Macy's
- 1.6-quart for $10.49 (low by $3).
- 4.3-quart for $14.69 (low by $3).
- 5-quart for $16.09 (low by $4).
- Opt for pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders over $25.
Save on kitchen gadgets, cookware, and more, including cutlery sets and storage solutions. Shop Now at Macy's
- Apply coupon code "FRIEND" for an extra 30% off select items.
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
- Pictured is the Art & Cook 7-Pc. Knife Set with Tie-Dye Handles & Blade Guards for $9.93 ($15 off).
Clip the 5% off on-page coupon and apply code "AZ2DNX7C" for 55% off (a savings of $10). Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SondikoDirt via Amazon.
- Butane gas is not included.
- adjustable flame
- continuous flame mode
- refillable
- finger guard
- safety lock
- Model: 8541884235
Save on small appliances for every surface in your kitchen - including pasta makers, espresso machines, and blenders. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Pictured is the Philips Automatic Pasta Maker Plus for $199.96 ($20 low)
- Shipping starts at $5.99; orders of $75 or more ship for free.
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to get it for $3 less than Kmart charges. Buy Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Holds 16 oz.
- Dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and pre-heated oven safe
Save on almost 1,000 jerseys, caps, T-shirts, and more from brands including Nike and adidas. Better yet, coupon code "FRIEND" takes an extra 30% off around half the available items. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the '47 Brand Atlanta Braves MVP Cap for $19.59 after code "FRIEND" (low by $9).
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Alfani Men's Zip-Front Sweater Jacket for $16.16 ($49 off).
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to get the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- measures 3.25" x 6.75" x 8.6"
- universal fit
Macy's takes up to half off a wide range of sofas, desks, mattresses, patio sets, and more – and two-thirds of the 68,000 items on sale get an extra 10% off via coupon code "FRIEND". Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping on larger items varies wildly – generally, orders of $999 or more get free shipping, and it otherwise starts around $15.
- Curbside pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the Harrison Leather Pushback Recliner for $674.10 via code "FRIEND" + $40 s&h ($395 off).
That's $4 below the next best price we could find when you apply coupon code "FRIEND". Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in charcoal at this price.
- The 1.75-Gallon options drop to $24.49 with the same code.
- Opt for pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders over $25.
- measures 7" x 7" x 7" overall
- flip down lid
- rotating handle
- body is dishwasher safe, inside is not
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to get the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- leakproof
- 5-cup capacity
- includes container, top plate, and lid
- Model: 11139800
Applying coupon code "FRIEND" makes this a buck under the next best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders over $25.
- push button lid
- dishwasher safe
- BPA-free
Save $4 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- BPA free
- dishwasher safe
- non-slip handle
- Model: 1050030
