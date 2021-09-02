NuWave 14 Qt Air Fryer for $76
eBay · 25 mins ago
Certified Refurb NuWave 14 Qt Air Fryer
$76 $90
free shipping

Apply coupon coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" for a savings of $14, which puts it $14 under the best price we could. find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by dealparade via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • temperature range from 60°F to 400°F
  • digital LED touchpad
  • Model: NW38008R
  • Code "SAVE15LABORDAY"
  • Expires 9/7/2021
    Published 25 min ago
