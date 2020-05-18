Open Offer in New Tab
Unlocked Nokia 7.2 128GB GSM Phone
$250 $350
free shipping

That's the best deal for this 2019 model by $49. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via Google Shopping.
  • Available in Green.
Features
  • 1080x2280 IPS Gorilla Glass display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 8-core CPU
  • 6GB RAM; 128GB storage
  • 48MP rear camera
  • 20MP front camera
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Model: TA-1178
