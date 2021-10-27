That's the best we've seen at $50 under our April refurb mention, and $90 less than Kohl's charges for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- grill, air crisp, roast, bake and dehydrate
- 105° to 500° temprature range
- dishwasher-safe removable parts
- Model: AG302
-
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, this is $52 less than we saw it last month and a low today by $33. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Use coupon codes "YOUR20" and "GET10" to get this price.
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed online or in-store November 1 through 10.
- containers, lids, and paddle are top-rack dishwasher safe
- includes 2 pints with lids and recipe guide
- re-spin function
- 7 programs
- 800 watts
- Model: NC301
That's $107 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at BuyDig
- A 6-month Ninja warranty applies.
- Smart Cook System
- Foodi Smart Thermometer
- grill, air crisp, bake, roast, dehydrate, broil
- 500° Fahrenheit cyclonic grilling technology
- includes a grill grate and fry basket
- Model: FG551
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-slice toaster
- egg cooker
- meat tray
- Model: 78500
- UPC: 072244785005
Apply coupon code "60LCU1S2" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in White.
- Sold by TrebleWind via Amazon.
- food-grade SUS304 stainless steel blades
- BPA-free blender jar
It's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Live near a Belk store? You may be able to grab it in-store for a buck less.
- non-slip base
- includes 2 spare blades
- Model: 093209-006
Apply coupon code "XRFMT" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at aukeyhome.com
- 1.5-quart double wall freezer bowl
- LCD readout
- one touch operation
That's a savings of $82 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay
- In Midnight or Wood Crepe
That's around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Save on a selection of saws and drills. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $84 in cart ($26 less than buying it new elsewhere).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|56%
|--
|$110
|Buy Now
|Kohl's
|$160 (exp 5 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Bed Bath & Beyond
|$200 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register