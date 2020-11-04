That's $32 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- A 90-day Netgear warranty applies.
- supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi
- 5.0 GHz and 2.4 GHz compatible
- speeds up to 1200 Mbps
- Model: A6210100PAS
Published 46 min ago
That's the best price we could find by $6, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by fta_express via eBay.
- delivers power up to 100 meters
- 2 gigabit Ethernet ports
- auto-detects the required power supply
- plug and play
- Model: TL-PoE150S
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- aluminum casing
- reinforced braided-nylon cable
- Model: AK-A83120A1
It's $2 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 5Gbps data transfer speed
That's a low by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- supports network speeds up to 1,000Mbps
- Model: UE300C
That's $15 under what you'd pay for a new one at Worx direct.It's $4 less than the next best price for this item in new condition from Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
Save on up to 27 items, with prices starting from $45. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $49.99 (low by $5).
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
That's $124 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is provided
- transfer speeds of up to 3200 Mbps
- coverage of up to 3,500 sq. ft. and up to 50 devices
- Model: NETGEAR AC3200
That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- coverage up to 5,000 sq. ft. and 40+ devices
- up to 4.2Gbps
- works with all internet providers
- Model: RBK752
Save $26 over the next best price we found and get the best price we've seen.
Update: The price dropped to $297.51. Buy Now at Amazon
- optimized to work best on AT&T & T-Mobile networks and supports 3G/4G LTE Advanced Pro Cat 16 and 4-band carrier aggregation
- download speeds up to 1Gbps and 150Mbps
- supports the use of any SIM card
- Model: MR1100-100NAS
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- coverage up to 1,200 square feet
- connects up to 20 devices
- up to 750Mbps
- Model: EX2800-1AZNAS
