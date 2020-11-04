New
eBay · 46 mins ago
Refurb Netgear AC1200 WiFi USB 3.0 Adapter
$23 $55
free shipping

That's $32 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
  • A 90-day Netgear warranty applies.
  • supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi
  • 5.0 GHz and 2.4 GHz compatible
  • speeds up to 1200 Mbps
  • Model: A6210100PAS
