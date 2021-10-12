New
eBay · 41 mins ago
$89 $105
free shipping
Miss playing all those CDs and cassettes you spent all that money on during your adolescence? This may be the deal you are looking for. Take $16 off with coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15", making this the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Electronics Express via eBay.
Features
- AUX, Bluetooth, and USB inputs
- headphone jack
- 32GB storage capacity
- AM/FM radio, cassette player, CD player
- Model: NPB-273
Details
