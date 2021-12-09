That's $140 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 105 LED lights
- outdoor or indoor use
- Model: DF-20105016L
At half off, this is the lowest price we found by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- hinged branch system
- folding metal stand
- made of PVC
- 30" diameter
- Model: KW7-500-75
It's a savings of $63 off list and the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Bloomingdale's
- Available in Black (pictured), Pink, and Blue.
- measures 21" x 21" x 72"
- prestrung w/ 150 clear lights
- metal stand
It's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 15 color/functions
- 3', 4', and 5' trees connected together
- Model: 62257
Apply coupon code "50PFH9G7" to get $6 under our mention from last week and save $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Warm White at this price.
- Sold by Linhai Caiyuan via Amazon.
- Non-Prime members pay $15.99 after same coupon.
- 100-LED's per strand
- linkable strands
- 8 lighting modes
- IP44 waterproof rating
Coupon code "MVUPU74H" saves you $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- In the Adult size only at this price.
- Sold and fulfilled by Encased via Amazon, and may take up to 10 days to arrive.
Upgrade your tree this year with savings on a variety of sizes, colors, and lights. Over 180 items available. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 4-Ft. Pre-Lit Slim Pine Christmas Tree 2-Pack for $74.99 ($75 off).
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on select headphones, speakers, and more. Plus, coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" yields an extra 20% off, which is larger than yesterday's extra discount. (Everything is lower than yesterday's mention after coupon.) Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Soundbar 500 for $319.20 after coupon ($20 under yesterday's refurb mention, $230 below the lowest price we could find for a new one, and the best we've seen in any condition).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more. You'll find new, refurbs, and open-box items in this sale. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of 3rd party sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple iPad Pro M1 256GB 12.9" Tablet for
$969$999 ( $130$100 below factory sealed).
It's a savings of at least $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- high carbon steel
- Model: 93-310
Most sellers charge $40 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
