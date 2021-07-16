Naipo Foot Massager for $27
Walmart · 50 mins ago
Naipo Foot Massager
$27 $90
free shipping

It's $8 under our mention from a week ago and $63 off list. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Sold by Baisiteweipu via Walmart.
Features
  • 18 deep-kneading nodes
  • 104°F - 113°F
  • toe-touch operation
  • resin massage ball
  • Model: 1014044
  • Expires 7/25/2021
    Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
