That's $111 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Packaging may be damaged.
- Sold by Holley Performance via eBay.
- No warranty information is available.
- built-in carry handle
- measures 19.5" x 17.5" x 8.6"
- 12-Amp power outlet
- Model: 33230G
-
Published 17 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Shop the lowest prices of the year today. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- New deals will be added weekly.
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
That's $11 below the best price we could find for a similar ladder.
Update: Stock is now very limited and varies by zip code. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 225-lb. capacity rating
- Nonslip steps and feet
- Model: GLS-3CS
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
Save up to 44% off on a huge selection, including many items from brands such as DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and Ryobi. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Beyond the standard $45 threshold for free shipping, several items under $45 also get free shipping.
You'd pay at least $12 more from any other JEGS storefront. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by JEGS Performance via eBay.
- pliers, wrench, screwdrivers, mini saw, ratchet driver, bits, electrical tape, and more
- Model: 80454
That's $12 less than you'd pay at other JEGS storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by JEGS Performance via eBay.
- pliers sets
- socket sets
- wrench set
- hex key set
- small electrical repair kit
- Model: 80428
That's around $15 less than buying from any other JEGS storefront. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by JEGS Performance via eBay.
- chrome vanadium steel screwdriver blades and bits
- double-injected handles
- includes 33 magnetic screwdrivers, 60 bits, 6 nut drivers, ratchet handle, and storage rack
- Model: 81384
- UPC: 889944125426
You'll save $30 on one but to maximize savings, pick up two for an extra discount and savings of $78 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black or Scarlet/Black
- Sold by adidas via eBay
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|57%
|--
|$100
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register