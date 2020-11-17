New
Open-Box Mr. Gasket 1/4-HP 900-CFM Air Mover Fan
$100 $235
free shipping

That's $111 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Packaging may be damaged.
  • Sold by Holley Performance via eBay.
  • No warranty information is available.
Features
  • built-in carry handle
  • measures 19.5" x 17.5" x 8.6"
  • 12-Amp power outlet
  • Model: 33230G
