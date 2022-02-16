You'd pay at least $39 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- desktop measures 55.1" x 23.6" x 1"
- height adjusts from 29.1" to 47.6"
- 88-lb. weight capacity
- steel frame
- Model: Mi-7981
Published 15 min ago
That's $61 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Oak. (Cherry is available for a buck more.)
- Sold by EPFamily Direct via Amazon.
- 4 memory preset options
- high-grade industrial steel
- measures 55" W x 28" D x 28-45" H
- telescopic adjustment from 28" to 45"
- Model: OD-09A-2
That's the best price we could find by at least $7. Buy Now at Home Depot
- It's available in Mahogany for $2 more.
- scratch resistant powder-coated steel frame
- double-wheel non-marking locking casters
- Model: RTA-B003-GPH06
It's $40 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Black or White. (White is available with the other width selection, though they are both the same size.)
- metal frame
- 47.24" x 23.62" desktop
- height adjustable from 29.53" to 45.67"
- Model: HFHDOF-035
That's the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Smoke Oak.
- 3 shelves
- 3 drawers
- Fold-up desk
- Model: CE-7501
